Notorious robber gang busted

LAHORE : CIA Lahore busted a most-wanted notorious Pathan Gang, involved in various robbery incidents in Karachi.

This was disclosed by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while addressing a press conference at Conference Room of Capital City Police Headquarters here on Saturday.

The CCPO Lahore said Zahid Khan, Haji Farid khan, Khalid Khan, Sadiq Ali, Kamran Haidri, Kamran alias Kammi with the support of their Lahore-based facilitators, Waqar Ahmad, Shoaib, Kamran alias Fouji, M Usman, Sunni Hakim, M Shakil and M Iqbal, were planning to rob some banks of Lahore during Eidul Fitr holidays. Zahid khan, Sadiq ali and Kamran Haidri were doing recce of various banks in Lahore, including different branches of National Saving Centres, Bank of Punjab as well as National Bank of Pakistan.

The CCPO said the criminals had done recce of as many as seven banks in the last four months .These criminal during their robbery attempts in Karachi used to select only those banks with lockers facilities and broke into the same during holidays when the bank guard went out to get their meal from the market. The robbers used to tie the bank guard with ropes. They cut the bank lockers with the help of gas cylinders and looted the jewellery, cash and valuables. After committing robberies, the dacoits used to flee to the tribal areas. The accused had committed robberies of more than 1.34 billion rupees in several banks of Karachi.

Police have recovered Rs3.5million, an auto-rickshaw, two motorcycles and a car along with gas cylinders, cutter and other gadgets used in breaking bank lockers. Police also seized four pistols.

The CCPO further told that Sadr division police arrested a four-member gang involved in incidents of kidnapping for ransom and extortion. He said that the arrested criminals had kidnapped a trader, Adnan Yaseen of Azam Cloth Market, three years back and released the abducted trader after receiving Rs5million ransom. The same gang members again called the trader, Adnan, through WhatsApp call made by Somalian SIM and demanded further Rs2million from him. The criminals threatened the trader to kill him if did not gave them the money.

SP Sadr Division constituted a team under the supervision of SHO Green Town who arrested the gang members using latest technology and professional skills. Police have recovered the ransom amount worth Rs4.8million, two pistols as well as bullets from the arrested gang members namely Imran, Saadat Hussain, Shahrukh and Shahzaib whereas all resources are being utilised to arrest a gang member, Mubeen, he escaped.