Pakistan Red Crescent Society lauds medical staff

LAHORE : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Punjab distributed iftar boxes and sanitizer pens among the doctors at Jinnah Hospital and Services Hospital Lahore in connection with World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2021.

The PRC Punjab Chairman Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that Word RCRC Day is celebrated on May 8 each year to pay tributes to its founder "Henry Dounant" for his countless efforts for the humanity. He said that this year the theme of the day is to pay tribute to the frontline workers especially doctors who are performing their duties with full dedication during COVID-19 outbreak. He said the role of Pakistan Red Crescent is not hidden from anyone. It has been been helping the humanity since the inception of the country and the whole nation will always find it in the front rows for helping the people who need the most.

The doctors appreciated the theme of RCRC Day 2021 and countless efforts of PRCS Punjab for the humanity.