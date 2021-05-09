Stopping Shahbaz from travelling abroad is contempt of court: PML-N

LAHORE : PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly condemning the government’s act of barring leader of the opposition in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif from travelling abroad for his treatment.

MPA Hina Pervez Butt submitted her resolution in assembly secretariat here on Saturday in which she condemned the airport authorities for stopping Shahbaz Sharif from traveling abroad.

“The Department of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency and the Federal Government have committed contempt of court,” she said in the resolution adding that the court has allowed Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad. She further said that the airport officials lied that their system was not updated.