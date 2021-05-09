Opp’s efforts aim at saving corruption, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said ‘incompetent’ opposition parties have no agenda and strategy for people rather all their efforts are to save their corruption.

The chief minister said that PDM was creating hindrance in the development and progress of the country.

He termed the PDM’s attitude on the national challenge like coronavirus a tragedy. Usman Buzdar said that PDM put the lives of people in danger for the sake of their vested interest in the past and now people were fully aware of their designs. These elements gave priority to their negative politics on the lives of people.

He said PDM had always neglected and left people alone in every crisis.

They do not even bother to change their negative attitude despite the third wave of corona pandemic.

The chief minister said that the situation was becoming alarming due to the third wave of coronavirus and public cooperation was utmost necessary to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The CM maintained that the incumbent government only wanted the progress and prosperity of the country, adding that the politics of anarchy and chaos had not succeeded before and will meet the same fate in future as well. Now only the politics of public service will prevail here, the chief minister asserted. Usman Buzdar said the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had got the mandate for five years which will be completed.

Conspiratorial elements will continue to create hue and cry, he added.

The CM while giving approval of the construction of a dam in Surra near Sanghar of DG Khan, directed that the project be included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in next fiscal year. He was presiding over a meeting through video link at his office to review the progress of the project of construction of dams to store water of hill-torrents in Rajanpur and DG Khan.

The chief minister directed that the feasibility study of the dam should be completed at the earliest. The water of hill-torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur could be stored and used for agriculture and irrigation purposes. The construction of the dam in Surra will provide water to the people up to Taunsa in abundant quantity besides ensuring development in agri-sector, he said. The Surra dam project will prove to be a game-changer for the area.

Usman Buzdar directed for constituting a steering committee and a separate working group for this project.

Chairman P&D will be the head of the committee whereas the working group will consist of experts of concerned departments.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government will start the Surra dam as a pilot project.

The construction of the dam will also provide water to the crops.

He said that rainwater go to drains and become waste in the rainy season every year.

He said that construction of the dam will also promote tourism in the area.

He was briefed on technical issues and progress on the feasibility study of the dam.

The CM said that in the wake of alarming situation of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a lockdown across Punjab from today (May 8) till May 16. Wearing a mask is mandatory for every citizen whenever going out while instructions have been issued to strictly enforce this restriction.

The government will take all possible steps to protect the lives of the people whereas, violation of corona SOPs will not be tolerated, he warned.

The spread of coronavirus can only be stopped with the support and cooperation of the people, he said and urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and make their lives safer.

Legal action will be taken in case of violations of SOPs.

He asked the citizen to strictly follow the government instructions, especially during the last days of Ramazan and Eid holidays.

The chief minister said that love for mother is such a strong universal sentiment that cannot be linked with some specific day. In his message on World Mother’s Day, he said every day starts with mother’s love.

Love with mother and serving her was the basic responsibility of every individual.

Usman Buzdar said that he salutes the mothers of all the martyred who rendered sacrifices for the motherland.

We equally share the grief of those mothers as well whose children died due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CM said.