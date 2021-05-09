Police acting like goons instead of guards, alleges PSP leader

Expressing concern over ‘police violence against traders in the city’, a Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader has term such incidents anti-Karachi and anti-Pakistan.

PSP Vice Chairperson Shabbir Kaimkhani said police violence against traders who contribute 69 per cent revenue to the federation and 90 per cent revenue to Sindh was completely unacceptable. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of traders at the Pakistan House, the PSP headquarters.

“The poor are already affected by the wrong policies of the government which has failed to stop the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

Traders had not been taken on board for the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs and business hours were so short that there was a rush in every market,

he added.

The PSP leader said the logic of closing the markets at 6 pm was beyond comprehension. “In the name of implementing the SOPs, police first seal shops and later let the shopkeepers reopen them by taking millions of rupees bribe,” he alleged.

Kaimkhani lamented that police were extorting money from shopkeepers, and they were acting like goons instead of guards. He added that the incidents of street crime had increased manifold in Karachi due to which people were getting deprived of their valuables.

"We demand that the government immediately stop police malpractices and take steps to solve the problems of the citizens," Kaimkhani said.