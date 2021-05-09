New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: A drone packed with explosives hit an Iraqi base housing US troops early on Saturday causing damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military and the US-led coalition said.
The attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base was the fourth targeting US troops in Iraq in less than a week, as an armed campaign blamed on pro-Iranian groups intensifies.
"Each attack... undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty," said coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto. "No injuries reported. A hangar was damaged," he said in a tweet.