PSO launches digitally integrated model terminal

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has once again taken the lead in digitising its petroleum product supply chain, a statement said on Saturday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar inaugurated Pakistan’s first digitally integrated oil storage and dispatch terminal at PSO’s Keamari Terminal A (KTA) accompanied by PSO Managing Director and CEO Syed Muhammad Taha, it added.

Senior company officials and the project team were also presenton the occasion.

The launch of PSO’s digitally integrated model terminal is aligned with the government’s vision of a digital Pakistan.

This new milestone profoundly enhances the company’s strategic and operational capabilities, while boosting efficiency and strengthening controls.

As the first project under PSO’s terminal management system, the company’s model terminal KTA is capable of operating in a “self-service” mode.

Integrated with SAP, the centralised operational data, including stock inventory levels can be monitored on a real-time basis.

The digitisation of filling and dispatch operations will result in a significant enhancement in dispatch rates.

“I applaud PSO for taking the lead in implementing yet another digitisation initiative. Technology is the key to our country’s future and the automation of our petroleum products supply chain is a step in the right direction.”

“PSO has set an important industry benchmark, which should be adopted by other players, as well to accelerate our country’s progress,” Gauhar said.

Taha said: “PSO has once again proven that we are an energy company that gets to the future first. We are proud to be the first oil marketing company to introduce a fully integrated terminal management system, which will provide a myriad of benefits in terms of operational efficiency and optimal resource utilisation.” “This is yet another step towards attaining operational sustainability on our journey of digital transformation and more milestones will soon follow.”