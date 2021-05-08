13 additional judges of LHC take oath

LAHORE. Thirteen newly-appointed additional judges of the Lahore High on Friday took oath of their offices. Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered the oath. The judges are Justice Sohail Nasir, Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice Safdar Salim Shahid, Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadim, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain Chathha, Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Justice Muhammad Shan Gul and Justice Mohammad Raheel Kamran Sheikh. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the main lawn of the LHC. Senior Puisne Judge Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and other judges as well as federal & provincial law officers, president & office-bearers of LHCBA, senior lawyers, officers of LHC and families and friends of the newly-appointed judges were present. LHC Registrar Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla conducted the proceedings.

With the elevation of these judges, the number of judges at the LHC has reached 50 against the sanctioned strength of 60. Out of them, 37 are confirmed, whereas 13 are additional judges. Meanwhile, with the orders of the chief justice, the registrar has posted the required staff to the courts of the new judges.