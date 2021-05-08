Raja Basharat for smooth supply of essential items during lockdown

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items during the lockdown, saying that the supply chain should not be affected in any way. He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

The Punjab chief secretary, secretaries of relevant departments, civil and military officials also attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the situation caused by corona pandemic, provision of medical facilities in hospitals, and the steps to maintain uninterrupted supply of essential items during the lockdown.

Raja Basharat said a comprehensive plan must be evolved for supply chain management during the lockdown. He maintained that non-implementation of the SOPs had led to increase in corona cases, urging people to cooperate with administration in efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The chief secretary said the lockdown would be strictly enforced. He directed the Healthcare Commission to monitor the treatment of corona patients in private hospitals. He also issued instructions to the officers concerned to ensure that logistics for the supply of essential commodities and courier services operate unhindered.

The meeting also decided to present recommendations to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to exempt export-oriented and agricultural-related industries from the lockdown being enforced from May 8 to 16.