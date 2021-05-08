Old enmity claims life of ‘gangster’

MULTAN: An alleged gangster was shot dead over an old enmity near Jalalabad police station on Friday.According to police, accused Rao Faizi and his motorcyclist accomplices opened fire at Wahab Niazi at Gujar Khada, leaving him injured critically. He was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where he died.

The cantonment SP said the killers would be arrested with the help of CCTV footage.Wahab reportedly belonged to the Hadi Gang and was involved in the killing of Kasho Khan of the Kasho gang and was fugitive in the case.