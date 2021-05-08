close
Sat May 08, 2021
May 8, 2021

Fixing the economy

Newspost

 
May 8, 2021

The fragile economy of Pakistan was just moving towards some stability when the country got hit by the Covid-19 outbreak. The disastrous pandemic halted the economy’s recovery process. The economy is now shirinking, and the rate of unemployment is increasing rapidly. Pakistan lost almost one-third of its revenue. Its exports also dropped by 50 percent due to lockdowns.

The country needs creative and bold policies to come out of the economic crisis.

Kulsoom Raziq

Gilgit

