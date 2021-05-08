Arshad to resume training in Lahore on May 17

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will resume his training from May 17.

“He returned from Turkey the other day and has been sent home to spend a few days with his family,” Arshad’s coach Fayyaz Bukhari told ‘The News’ on Friday. “He will resume his training in Lahore on May 17,” he added.

Having been stuck in Turkey due to lockdown, Arshad eventually succeeded in returning home the other day. He had gone there to get some training from World Athletics coach Viktor of Kazakhstan in Antalya.

“As Arshad will be returning to me after a month I will check his fitness and skills levels and will make a plan accordingly,” Fayyaz said.

“In Turkey he had food issues, which weakened him a bit. I have advised him to take rest and eat good food during the next few days. If he gains weight still there will be no issue as we will overcome it in the camp at Lahore,” Fayyaz said.

Arshad is happy with his training in Turkey. “It was a new experience and I have gained a few things which I will apply during my training camp in Lahore,” Arshad told ‘The News’ from his hometown Khanewal.

Arshad had proceeded to Turkey from Mashhad, Iran, last month for a two-week training. In Iran’s Imam Reza International Athletics event he set a new national record with his personal best throw of 86.38 metre which also earned him gold.

Arshad had created history in December 2019 when he blasted his way into the Tokyo Olympics with an 86.28 metre throw during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is keen to send him to Kazakhstan for training and featuring in an event in June.

As per the schedule of the Tokyo Olympics, Arshad will flex his muscles in the qualifiers on August 4 and finals on August 7.