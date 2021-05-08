Past mistakes

This refers to the article ‘Imran Khan vs Ziaul Haq?’ (May 4) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer has made a brilliant comparison between the performance of Imran Khan and that of Ziaul Haq’s. According to the writer, higher education has suffered since Imran Khan got elected as the country’s prime minister.

Despite various laudable policy initiatives, the ruling party has not been able to control inflation and the consequences of these failures can easily be seen in the results of the recent by-elections.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA