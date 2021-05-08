close
Sat May 08, 2021
May 8, 2021

Responsible citizens

Newspost

 
The government has announced Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16. During this period, the country will be under a complete lockdown. This step has been taken to contain the spread of the virus.

There is no doubt that the government has done a great job to fight against the virus. Now, it is our turn to act responsibly and avoid indoor and crowded gatherings on Eid.

Hafsa Tariq

Karachi

