Sat May 08, 2021
BR
Bureau report
May 8, 2021

Murder accused held

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The local police have arrested the alleged killer of five people over a land dispute in Sarband, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Waqar Ahmad told a press conference that the accused Makharif Shah escaped after killing his uncle, aunt and three cousins including two women in February.

