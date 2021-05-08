Impersonator held

Islamabad : The investigation wing of Islamabad police on Friday nabbed an impersonator who visited the office of SP (Investigation) and introduced himself as an Additional Secretary and friend of Senior Superintendent of Police.

According to details, he visited the SP office to pursue a case and introduced himself as an Additional Secretary and friend of Senior Superintendent of Police.

Police officials doubted on him and he was held red-handed after verification. During investigation, it was revealed that he had been already held by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for exposing himself as fake adviser of chief justice.

He used to mint money from the people on the pretext of giving them jobs and got their other tasks done.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar have appreciated this timely action of Investigation Wing.