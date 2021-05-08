Covid-19 claims 24 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,110 others

Covid-19 claimed 24 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,722. In the meantime, 652 patients were under treatment at different hospitals of the province, of whom the condition of 616 patients was stated to be critical and 54 of them were on ventilators.

In addition to 24 deaths, 1,110 new cases emerged during the previous 24 hours after 13,676 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday. He added that after the recent deaths and recoveries, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Sindh had dropped to 1.6 per cent.

The CM explained that the diagnosis of 1,110 new cases against 13,676 samples constituted a 8.1 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,739,497 tests had been conducted, against which 290,756 cases were diagnosed, of which 92.4 per cent cases or 268,558 patients had recovered, including 1,034 during the previous 24 hours. Shah said there were currently 17,476 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of which 16,759 were in home isolation and 652 at different hospitals.

He said that of the 1,110 new cases in Sindh, 595 were detected from Karachi, including 262 from District East, 160 from District South, 82 from District Central, 49 from District West, 26 from District Korangi and 16 from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 236 new cases, Larkana 29, Sujawal 24, Sukkur 21, Matiari 21, Ghotki 20, Thatta 17, Malir 16, Jamshoro 15, Naushehro Feroze 15, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar 14 each, Shikarpur 11, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 10 each, Mirpurkhas seven, Umerkot, Dadu and Kamber-Shahdadkot five each, and Kashmore and Khairpur had four new cases each. Shah also urged the people to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government.