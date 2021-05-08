Israeli police kill two Palestinians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces on Friday killed two Palestinians and critically wounded a third after the men had opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank, the latest flareup in violence after clashes in east al-Quds.
The exchange of fire at the Salem base outside the northern West Bank town of Jenin came as tensions soar in annexed east al-Quds over an eviction threat hanging over four Palestinian families.
"Three terrorists fired towards the Salem border police base," a statement from the border police said, adding that two of the attackers were shot dead, while the third was taken to hospital in Israel in a "critical condition".