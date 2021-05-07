Lawyers play key role in enforcing Constitution, rule of law: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the lawyers play a key role in enforcing the Constitution and the rule of law.

“Lawyers are defenders of democracy, human rights and the Constitution and their exemplary and enlightened role in upholding the Constitution will always be remembered,” he said this Thursday during meetings with delegations of Islamabad High Court Bar, district Jhelum, Sohawa and Pind Dadan Khan associations.

The delegation of Islamabad Bar Association along with senior advocate Syed Ali Bukhari, Raja Qamar Inayat former secretary Bar Association, Ch Khanzada former president district bar and other members called on the federal minister.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Ch Faisal Farid and former president Lahore High Court Bar Ch Bilal Raza were also present in the meeting with the delegations of bar associations. The delegations congratulated Fawad Chaudhry on being given the portfolio of information. They briefed the minister on the problems of the legal community.

“Resolving the problems of the legal community is the top priority of our government. Bar associations are my second home, I have a family connection with bar associations,” Fawad said.

Prime Minister, he noted, has given a special task to liaise with the bar associations and resolve their issues. Under Kamyab Jawan Programme, young lawyers would be provided loans up to Rs1 million,” he added. “Moreover, the inclusion of lawyers in the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is also under consideration,” he said, who announced to visit Islamabad and Rawalpindi Bar Associations soon. The minister distributed cheques of Rs3 million for district Bar Jhelum and Rs10 lakh for Sohawa and Pind Dadan Khan under the Punjab Chief Minister’s programme. The delegations from Jhelum, Pind Dadan Khan and Sohawa were led by district bar presidents Raja Zameer Akhtar, Tauqeer Ahmad Khan and Raja Gul Nawaz.