Three brothers among four injured in shootout

LAHORE: Four persons, including three brothers, were injured in a shootout between two groups in the Gujarpura police area on Thursday. The accused got infuriated while exchanging hot words and opened fire, as a result a passerby Imran and three brothers Shahzad, Ejaz and Basit got injuries. The accused fled the scene.