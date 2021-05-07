Body of Indian national handed over to Indian authorities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The body of an Indian national who died in Pakistan was handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah on Thursday. Ramesh, 40, hailed from Gujarat, India and had come to Karachi to see his relatives. The body was brought to Lahore from Karachi by plane and shifted to Wagah Border by Edhi Ambulance.