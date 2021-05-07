close
Fri May 07, 2021
AFP
May 7, 2021

Tajikistan says 19 dead in clashes with Kyrgyzstan

World

AFP
May 7, 2021

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: Tajikistan on Thursday said 19 of its nationals died in last week’s border clashes with Kyrgyzstan, the first time it has reported its toll of the violence.

Clashes between the two Central Asian countries erupted last Thursday, but a ceasefire brokered the same day saw a gradual halt to the fighting. The press service of the northern region of Sughd bordering Kyrgyzstan said 19 people were killed including six soldiers, while 87 people were injured. The statement brings to 55 the total number of dead, with another 270 people wounded.

