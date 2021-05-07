close
Fri May 07, 2021
Health crisis in India

Newspost

 
The pandemic in India would have been less severe had the Indian government been more truthful. It prematurely claimed victory against the virus. Last year, Tablighi Jamaat members were accused of ‘spreading the virus’. However, this year, the government held the religious festival of Kumbh Mela.

At present, India’s healthcare system is under pressure. Hospitals are out of drugs. Recently, an Indian court observed that the death of Covid-19 patients due to the fact that medical oxygen was in short supply is not less than a genocide.

Deeba Jaaved

Rawalpindi

