Dangerous virus

This refers to the letter ‘A big challenge’ (May 5) by Yaqoob Gill. The country won’t be able to fight against the virus unless we play our part. It is true that there are many people who think that there is nothing called Covid-19. How can we expect these people to follow SOPs and take the virus seriously? The government should create awareness among people and encourage them to take precautionary measures. These seemingly harsh steps are necessary for a safe and Covid-19-free tomorrow.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran