Pak activist serves free 500 meals a day to needy

LONDON: An Asian community kitchen in West London is providing over 500 hot meals to low-income families, the homeless, and refugees for free each day.

The Open Kitchen project in Hounslow is the innovation of Pakistani community activist and businessman Ehsan Shahid, who initiated it around three years ago with the support of a charity.

Shahid’s kitchen has turned into a success story of community service among residents of the area. Until the pandemic hit, the Open Kitchen served as a restaurant for homeless and vulnerable people to come and sit and talk over a free meal, twice a day, seven days a week.

There were never any questions asked and anyone who needed food could walk in, pick up a plate and cutlery and choose their meal from a buffet of fresh meat, fish, vegetarian options, fruit, pudding, and various condiments.

Following the initial lockdown in March 2020, the demand for free food has multiplied and there is now not a single day when the kitchen does not give out more than 500 hot and nutritious meals.

Shahid closed the sit-in option to comply with the government’s guidelines on the coronavirus but turned his venture into a collection service, providing two hot meals along with water and snacks daily. The Open Kitchen has not closed for a single day, with the credit going to its team of volunteers and staff, said Shahid.

During the harsh winters, the kitchen has provided over 200+ winter essentials including sleeping bags, jackets, thermal socks, gloves and hats, and much more. “The demand has increased so much that homeless and needy families from across West London are coming to us for two meals a day, at lunch and dinner time. We serve food to those in need with respect and dignity and we ensure that the food we serve is of top quality. The local council has given us 5-star ratings for the food we prepare and serve,” he shared.

Currently, a network of around 650 people from the community has registered with the charity to work for free through the kitchen’s administration via a group of volunteers. “Whilst paid staff prepare food and maintain the kitchen and donations, our volunteers support with food distribution, making our beneficiaries feel welcome, support with deliveries and raising awareness,” Shahid delved into details.

“We are proud of the range of volunteers we have which include doctors, engineers, bankers, civil servants, mothers, students and veterans, and sometimes our very own beneficiaries. Recently one of our volunteers who beat cancer was honoured with an award (Hounslow Heroes, by London Borough of Hounslow) for his contribution. All of them are driven by the community spirit of giving to others and serving for humanity to seek spiritual satisfaction,” he added.

The vast majority of the beneficiaries who use the services are people facing homelessness, families from the low income group and people who suffer from domestic violence.

There has been a rise in the number of refugee families from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Sudan over the last couple of months. The refugees struggle to buy food and basic necessities which are provided to them.

Another group that frequently visits the kitchen are the youths who have gotten into trouble with the law or have served time in prison and are trying to rebuild their lives.

Shahid says he has noticed many young people who used to visit the kitchen to get free food, no longer come for the meals as they have gone on to secure jobs after getting the support and motivation from the volunteers.

Donations come via the local and national community. The Open Kitchen owner states he is very grateful and has been overwhelmed by the support he has received from all communities, and faith groups, as well as individual donors. It has also included businesses and organisations.

Shahid said: “As Muslims, we cannot ignore the hardship of our fellow brothers and sisters. We owe a lot to this country. We have succeeded in this country thanks to the opportunities and help we received. All of us do international charity in countries such as Pakistan and India but it’s equally important to address the issues of poverty at home, locally, in the community where we live. We should pay back to the community,” he added.

MP Seema Malhotra said: “I have seen the work of Open Kitchen since its launch and have been inspired by the charity and volunteers in serving local people. Its vision for the community of a place to meet and a place to share regardless of who you are has changed the lives of many. Throughout Covid, it has been a lifeline.”