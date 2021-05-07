Envoy promises better Azerbaijan-Pakistan ties

Islamabad : Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee has said the two countries have friendly relations based on mutual respect and trust, and they are striving to strengthen them through various initiatives.

He was speaking during the ceremony of the marriage of two students of Baku Higher Oil School in Baku ASAN Service Centre. Elvin Ismailov, a graduate of the BHOS Petroleum Engineering Department, married a third-year student of the same department Masume Rizji, who is originally from Pakistan.

Ambassador Hayee and rector of the school Elmar Gasimov acted as witnesses to the event. They congratulated the couple and wished them a happy family life based on warm and strong relations similar to those of the two countries. The newlyweds were presented with gifts.

Although the wedding ceremony was held in accordance with the traditions of both countries, a small number of close relatives of the couple attended it in line with the quarantine rules. Elvin Ismailov and Masume Rizji lived in the BHOS Student House during their study at the university. Elvin Ismailov said the support provided to his country by Pakistan during the war was an example for the couple.

“It was these fraternal ties between the two countries that encouraged them to quickly formalize the marriage relationship.”