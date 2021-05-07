On May 1, the country celebrated Labour Day. Government and private employees made the most of the national holiday. However, no one thought about the country’s ‘labourers’ who went out in search of work. Daily wagers have to work daily to be able to afford some food. Some of them go back to their homes without a day’s earning. Our country is sharply divided into haves and have-nots. Labourers don’t have access to pensions or old age benefits. Every day brings a new challenge for them. The government has launched the Ehsaas Langar scheme to feed the poor. However, these steps aren’t enough to help the working class meet their financial challenges.

The government must work towards creating job opportunities for these people so that they can earn a decent amount of money and cover their expenses with ease. The minimum wage should also be fixed at Rs30,000.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi