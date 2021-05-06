Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority Secretariat inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman has inaugurated the Secretariat of Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority here in Islamabad.

On this occasion, Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority Chairman Muhammad Ali, Member FATE & Director General Anti-Benami Initiatives Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi, Member Administration Bakhtiar Muhammad and other members and officers were present. Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority chairman briefed about the performance of Authority and said that Authority had decided 68 references out of 95 references so far. Out of 68 decided references, moveable and immovable properties in 52 references have been declared Benami with declared value of Rs15 billion whereas their market value is much more than that. FBR chairman said on the occasion that inauguration of a Secretariat would enhance the efficiency of Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority.