Dr Hilali named as HoD

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr A Z Hilali has been appointed as head of the department of Governance, Politics and Public Policy at the Abasyn University Peshawar.

Dr Hilali has done his PhD from University of Hull, United Kingdom, master’s and MPhil from the Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad. He has served as professor in the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar and remained chairman of the department thrice.

Dr Hilali served as head of Department, Peace and Conflict Studies National Defense University.

Having 30 years of experience in teaching and administration, he has published 21 research papers in international journals and 41 more in Higher Education Commission recognized journals. He has authored several books and supervised a number of PhDs and MPhil scholars.