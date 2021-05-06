Kohat to get funds for uplift projects after Eid

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday funds would be released after Edul Fitr for timely completion of developmental projects in the Kohat districts.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of Kohat headed by Chairman, Kashmir Committee Sheryar Afridi. Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash was present on the occasion as well, said an official handout.

The delegation discussed matters related to the ongoing development projects and public issues of Kohat.

On the demand of delegation, the chief minister directed the Board of Revenue to take necessary steps for acquisition of land required for the construction of Togh Bala Gridstation in Kohat.

The chief minister said initiatives were being taken to ensure availability of doctors, allied medical staff and equipment in the hospitals of the KP Southern districts.

He told the delegation that the government was taking steps to address all the long standing issues of the southern district, including availability of health facilities, provision of clean drinking water and other basic amenities of life.

Mahmood Khan said the KP government had identified around 350 schemes in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat and other areas to resolve the issue of clean drinking water.

He said the work on various projects for extending gas facilities to different localities of Kohat was underway which is expected to address the gas-related problems on a permanent basis.