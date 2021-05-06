COAS meets Saudi chief of general staff

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process, and defence, security and military-to-military cooperation were discussed. The COAS emphasised the need for further enhancing military-to-military cooperation between the two armed forces and said that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation will have a positive impact on peace and security in the region.

The Saudi Armed Forces CGS thanked the COAS for his sentiments and assured him of full cooperation and support from the kingdom in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.