Covid-19 in India

India is facing the worst healthcare crisis. It is struggling to deal with the second wave of the virus, which has put the country’s healthcare system under immense pressure. It was quite good to note that Pakistanis shared the pain of the people in India. It is hoped that the countries will sit together to mend their relations.
Yaqoob Gill
Lahore