PAL women Naatia Mushaira on Saturday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise first international online women Hamdiya and Naatia Mushaira on May 8, as a part of a series of ‘Mushairas’ being organised by the academy in Ramazan.
Eminent scholar and poet Sarwat Mohiddin will preside over the Mushaira on 2:30 pm on Saturday.
Dr. Sehar Imdad Hussaini (Karachi) and Najma Mansoor (Sarghoda) will be the chief guests on the occasion. Dr. Ayesha Masood would be the moderator of the ‘Mushaira’.