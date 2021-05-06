PAL women Naatia Mushaira on Saturday

close
Thu May 06, 2021
Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise first international online women Hamdiya and Naatia Mushaira on May 8, as a part of a series of ‘Mushairas’ being organised by the academy in Ramazan.

Eminent scholar and poet Sarwat Mohiddin will preside over the Mushaira on 2:30 pm on Saturday.

Dr. Sehar Imdad Hussaini (Karachi) and Najma Mansoor (Sarghoda) will be the chief guests on the occasion. Dr. Ayesha Masood would be the moderator of the ‘Mushaira’.

