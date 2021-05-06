Kazak delegation completes Urdu certificate course at NUML

Islamabad: A graceful Certificate distribution ceremony was arranged for the students of Kazakhstan who successfully completed a four- week special certificate course, organised by the Department of Urdu, Faculty of Languages, National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar graced the ceremony as chief guest while Director General NUML/Pro-Rector Resources & Planning Brig Muhammad Badr Malik, Pro-Rector Academics Dr. Safeer Awan, Dean faculty of Languages, Dr. Shahid Siddique, Director Administration Brig (r) Ahmad Salman, HoD and faculty members of Urdu Department also attended the event.

The NUML rector while speaking on this occasion encouraged the students and expressed hope that they would act as ambassadors of Pakistan.

The rector also appreciated the Faculty of Languages and the Department of Urdu for putting together a successful course.

He also distributed certificates and souvenirs among the participants.

The course was coordinated by Professor Sofia Lodhi and was taught by the senior faculty members of the department.