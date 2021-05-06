close
Thu May 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 6, 2021

IGP’s surprise visit to Golra police station

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 6, 2021

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman paid a surprise visit to Golra police station and directed for proper maintenance of its record.

He checked conditions of locks-up, front desk of police station, police record and also observed the process of dealing with public. The IGP read the content of (FIRs) lodged years ago and directed to properly maintain record of SHO office, Muharrar office, store room, record room and ensure cleanliness of wash rooms. Islamabad police chief said that Golra police station is amongst old police stations of Islamabad and asked for its renovation keeping in view cultural and traditional aspects so that visitors may also know about it.

Latest News

More From Islamabad