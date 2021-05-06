IGP’s surprise visit to Golra police station

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman paid a surprise visit to Golra police station and directed for proper maintenance of its record.

He checked conditions of locks-up, front desk of police station, police record and also observed the process of dealing with public. The IGP read the content of (FIRs) lodged years ago and directed to properly maintain record of SHO office, Muharrar office, store room, record room and ensure cleanliness of wash rooms. Islamabad police chief said that Golra police station is amongst old police stations of Islamabad and asked for its renovation keeping in view cultural and traditional aspects so that visitors may also know about it.