close
Thu May 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 6, 2021

Covid-19 in India

Newspost

 
May 6, 2021

India is facing the worst healthcare crisis. It is struggling to deal with the second wave of the virus, which has put the country’s healthcare system under immense pressure. It was quite good to note that Pakistanis shared the pain of the people in India.

It is hoped that the countries will sit together to mend their relations.

Yaqoob Gill

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost