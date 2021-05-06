CM Buzdar blasts past govt for ignoring backward areas

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the government will give importance to the proposals of parliamentarians in development package.

He said this while meeting a delegation of MNAs including Ch Amer Sultan Cheema, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Agriculture Minister Syed Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi, Special Assistant Ameer Muhammad Khan, MPAs Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Muhammad Amer Anayat Shahani, Javed Kauser, Musarat Jamshed Cheema and Muhammad Latif Nazar here on Wednesday in his office. Speaking on the occasion, the CM announced continuing meeting with the elected representatives, adding proposals of the parliamentarians are given importance in the district development package.

The government will complete its constitutional term, he added. Punjab is leading other provinces in every respect and elections will be held in 2023, he maintained. He regretted the past government paid no attention to the development of backward areas as it wanted the progress of specific cities only. The PTI government is following the policy of composite development and the journey of development will be expedited to ensure that the rights of any city are not compromised.

Meanwhile, people are benefitting from the Ramazan package, he added. Negative politics of PDM is over because people have no interest in the politics of chaos. They are only interested in development and prosperity, he added.

SOPs: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Usman to ensure strict compliance with Corona SOPs and no permission be granted to violate the government’s instructions. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM directed for constituting monitoring teams for Eid holidays while taking every step to overcome the corona pandemic. He directed for further improving cleanliness arrangements by making joint efforts with LWMC. The cleanliness system should be reformed and a comprehensive beautification plan be devised by the administration and the PHA for the city, he continued. The CM disclosed that the work will be started in Lahore on mega projects soon, adding that work be accelerated to construct underground water tanks. Similarly, new parking plazas will also be constructed to overcome parking issues. The commissioner should take a lead in this regard, he recommended.

Every effort should be made to provide facilities to the inmates of shelter homes and suitable pieces of land should be identified for the establishment of new shelter homes in the city, he said.

Along with it, the traffic system should be improved and solid steps be taken to manage parking and traffic issues, the CM said. Meanwhile, practical steps be taken to eliminate encroachments. Lahore was the heartland of Pakistan and its problems will be resolved on a priority, the CM said.