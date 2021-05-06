Oil tanker, filling station fire burns vehicles

LAHORE:A number of cars were damaged after an oil tanker and a petrol pump caught fire in Fatehgarh, Harbancepura on Wednesday. The fire broke out at around 4.30pm. It spread at a huge pace and engulfed many vehicles, an oil tanker and a petrol pump. Nearby people rushed to save their lives. The area was filled with thick smoke as huge clouds were being seen from a distance.

The people called Rescue 1122 teams. At least 20 rescuers and seven vehicles responded to the call. They used foam and water to control the fire. A Rescue officer told that the fire spread at a huge speed as the oil tanker and petrol pump had highly flammable material in it. However, the cause of fire could not be ascertained at the moment. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Four held for manhandling cops: Barki police arrested four persons for manhandling the cops during the execution of corona SOPs in the Pholarwan area. The accused got into a scuffle with the Chowki incharge and other cops and tortured them. Police registered a case against 15 persons and arrested four persons who were later identified as Ammar, Sharaq, Abdul Rahim and Waqas.

15 die in accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 883 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 949 were injured. Out of this, 549 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 385 minor injured victims were treated at the

incident site by Rescue medical teams.