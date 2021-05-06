Iran diplomat’s 20-year sentence for bomb plot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: An Iranian diplomat’s 20-year sentence in Belgium for plotting to bomb an opposition rally outside Paris was confirmed on Wednesday after he failed to appeal, his lawyer and prosecutors said.
Assadollah Assadi, 49, was convicted in February by an Antwerp court of supplying explosives for the planned June 30, 2018 attack on the exiled opposition group the National Council of Resistance in Iran (NCRI).