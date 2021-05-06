Man remanded for cheating public in name of NAB

The accountability courts administrative judge on Wednesday remanded a suspect in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau for allegedly cheating the public of Rs18 million by impersonation.

The judge sent Amir Hussain in NAB custody for two more weeks and sought a progress report from the investigation officer at the next hearing. The man was arrested for allegedly defrauding citizens by impersonating to be a son of a fake director-general of NAB. The bureau said the suspect defamed the institution while cheating the public.

The IO produced the suspect on the expiry of his physical remand and sought his custody for two more weeks, contending the investigation had yet to be completed and the father of the suspect, Khalid, who allegedly impersonated himself as a NAB DG, was still on the run. Approving his plea, the court sent the suspect on physical remand till May 20 and sought a progress report regarding the investigation at the next hearing.