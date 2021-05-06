Covid kills four more as another 1,038 test positive

Four more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,038 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,691 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 16,023 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,038 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,711,543 tests, which have resulted in 288,680 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 17,270 patients across the province are currently infected: 16,627 are in self-isolation at home and 643 at hospitals, while 616 patients are in critical condition, of whom 55 are on life support.

He added that 331 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 266,719, which shows the recovery rate to be 92.3 per cent. The CM said that out of the 1,038 fresh cases of Sindh, 526 (or 51 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 275 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 108 from District South, 84 from District Central, 27 from District Malir, 20 from District West and 12 from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 181 new cases, Sujawal 70, Shaheed Benazirabad 38, Tando Muhammad Khan 36, Tando Allahyar 26, Badin 21, Kambar 20, Larkana 17, Sukkur 16, Ghotki 14, Umerkot 13, Mirpurkhas 12, Jacobabad four, Khairpur and Sanghar three each, Dadu and Shikarpur two each, and Jamshoro, Matiari, Naushehroferoze and Kashmore one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.