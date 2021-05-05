close
Wed May 05, 2021
May 5, 2021

PAF to establish new air base in Naseerabad

National

 
May 5, 2021

QUETTA: Pakistan Air Force ((PAF) proposed a land to be acquired to establish the air base in Notal area of Naseerabad District. Pakistan Air Force along with District administration Naseerabad visited the Notal area, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. According to Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shahzad, a delegation of PAF visited over a proposed land to be acquired for establishing air base.

