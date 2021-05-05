PAF to establish new air base in Naseerabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Pakistan Air Force ((PAF) proposed a land to be acquired to establish the air base in Notal area of Naseerabad District. Pakistan Air Force along with District administration Naseerabad visited the Notal area, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. According to Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shahzad, a delegation of PAF visited over a proposed land to be acquired for establishing air base.