British Pakistani woman found murdered in Lahore

LAHORE: A 25-year-old British Pakistani woman was found murdered at a house in an upscale neighbourhood of Lahore, the police said on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, the police said the woman, identified as Mahira Zulfiqar, was strangled and shot. A criminal complaint has been registered against four people, including two men believed to be Mahira’s friends. The complaint said the woman was killed allegedly by her friends, adding that one of the suspects wanted to marry her.

Mahira Zulfiqar had come to Pakistan from the UK two months ago and was staying at a house in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority locality. The victim’s parents and siblings live in London, while her grandmother lives in Pakistan.

The police said a domestic worker found Mahira’s body at around 12 in the afternoon when she went to clean Mahira’s room. Preliminary inquiries found no evidence suggesting resistance to a robbery.

A preliminary post-mortem report said a bullet had been fired near her neck. In addition to this, scars have been found on her body.