Kamal decides to make NA-249 his permanent constituency

KARACHI: Announcing his decision to make NA-249 his permanent electoral constituency, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said the popularity of his party had increased significantly compared to the 2018 general polls. He said political parties ruling the Centre and Sindh had united on a single-point agenda of defeating him in the recently held by-polls in the constituency by hook or by crook. He added that after the PSP tightened the noose around the hydrant mafia soon after making its footprints in the constituency, the ruling parties that patronised water theft had become worried and they united against his party. Kamal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) displayed banners against the PSP all over the constituency during its by-poll campaign. “The PTI should have held accountable the ‘decent’ Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s [MQM-P] ministers for the deadly Bladia Town inferno, but it couldn’t do so because it had to protect its government in the Centre,” he said. “It would have been better if the PTI and the MQM had not done anything for Karachi but together they have stabbed Karachi in the back by getting the controversial census approved.” He said people were listening to the PSP’s message and connecting with it. “We have the solution to the problems being faced by people in the country,” he maintained. “If the people give us a chance, we will not merely make lofty claims as we would serve the people to the best of our ability and people would witness the change by themselves.”