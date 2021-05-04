FIA officer remanded in money laundering case

KARACHI: A local court on Monday remanded a deputy director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to jail in judicial custody in a case pertaining to money laundering after he complained of maltreatment at the hands of the agency.

The judicial magistrate (South) sent Abdul Ghaffar to jail and sought a charge sheet from the investigating officer of the case within two weeks. The suspect was produced in the court by the FIA on the expiry of his physical remand.

At the outset of the hearing, the IO moved an application in the court seeking an extension in the physical remand of the suspect, saying that the investigation was yet to be completed.

He said that the suspect was not cooperating with the investigators and had not yet submitted his mobile phone for a forensic examination, as it was a crucial evidence against him. Ghaffar, on the other hand, complained that he was being tortured in the FIA’s custody, claiming that he had contracted the coronavirus twice since his arrest. He said that the agency wanted to keep him in custody in a bid to pressurise him.