Son kills father over property issue

SUKKUR: A son shot dead his father in Qamber-Shahdadkot district over property issue.
Reports said at Kubo Saeed Khan in Qamber-Shahdadkot district, a man identified as Hakim Ali shot dead his father Mujahid Ali Magsi over the property issue. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.