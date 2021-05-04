‘Govt has failed to deliver’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned the government against any efforts to secularise national curriculum and vowed to thwart any conspiracies to damage ideological base of Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting of the party leaders at Mansoora here on Monday, he said JI would host a national consultation meeting to chalk out collective strategy to counter conspiracies to secularise national curriculum and any move against Kashmir cause after Eid. He said the meeting will be held considering the Corona SOPs. He alleged that the government had badly failed to fulfill its responsibility in the situation when the country was facing many external and internal crises. He said the government was either non-serious or lacked ability to mitigate the challenges.

He expressed concern over perpetual silence of the rulers on Kashmir issue and reminded them that the Quaid-e-Azam had declared the Kashmir integral part of Pakistan. He warned that the nation would never allow the rulers to betray the Kashmir cause. Sirajul Haq expressed concern over unchecked inflation in the month of Ramazan. He said people purchased small quantity of sugar and flour after standing in queues for hours in scorching heat.