Two murder accused, 11 others arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Police have arrested 13 people, including two prime accused in a murder case and also recovered weapons during raids on Monday.

Following a tip-off received by District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in Chura area and arrested Asghar Hussain and Awal Taj, two prime accused in a murder case. Pistols were also recovered from the accused.

Also, the police arrested 11 more people and recovered three pistols, one shotgun, and 60 bullets from their possession. A case was registered and further investigation started.