People continue to flout corona SOPs

TAKHTBHAI: The local administration on Monday warned to re-impose lockdown if the people and traders continued to flout the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the Covid-19 pandemic in Takhtbhai bazaars and other major towns in the tehsil.

A great rush was seen after people swarmed the bazaars in Takhtbhai following the lifting of lockdown imposed earlier due to surge of coronavirus cases in the tehsil.

The people were seen not following the SOPs, wearing facemasks and observing social distancing against the viral infection in Takhtbhai and other major towns, including Shergarh, Lundkhwar, Hathian, Jewar, Jalala, Pirsadu, Tordher, Takkar Jhandai and others.

The officials said that people were not observing SOPs in letter and spirit, which would ultimately lead to the reemergence of coronavirus in the area and they would have no other option but to impose lockdown again.

They appealed to the people to follow the government guidelines while visiting bazaars to contain the fast-spreading viral infection.

It may be mentioned that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had recently issued new guidelines for the prevention of Covid-19. The provincial government had directed all the district administrations to strictly implement the Covid-19 SOPs in their respective districts.

Following a surge in the number of infections, the authorities made mask-wearing compulsory. However, these instructions are not being followed at all. The police have also failed to deal with such violations.