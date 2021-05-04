KP to set up school for autistic kids, says Hisham

PESHAWAR: Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan on Monday visited the house of the child suffering from autism, a mental disorder, and assured his parents of the treatment of their ailing son whose video had viral on social media recently.

An official handout said the minister met the child’s parents and announced that the kid, Ali Abbas, would be treated and the government would foot the charges of his treatment. He also promised to give job to the father of the sick child.

Dr. Hisham Inamullah, while reassuring the parents of the child, said that the KP government would take all possible steps for the treatment of their son. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself wanted to meet the child and gave special instructions to leave no stone unturned in the treatment of the child.

The minister said that all resources would be used for the betterment of Ali Abbas and other children like him.

Dr. Hisham Inamullah said that the KP government was paying special attention to the welfare of the poor and needy people of the province. He said that the Department of Social Welfare was working for the education and training of children suffering from autism.

The minister added that autistic children were found to be intelligent but demanded more attention. “A first-of-its-kind school would be set up for autistic children in KP. It is expected to be operational by the same year,” Dr. Hisham Inamullah said and added that that the Department of Social Welfare would set up an online forum for needy people on which they would be able to express their problems and would be helped accordingly.

The minister said the online forum will help the deprived ones who suffering from different diseases but could not afford the treatment. Special instructions have been issued for this online forum whose aim is to assist the needy people with the treatment of diseases, he added.